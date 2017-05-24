Recent news:

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions names Emea and Asia CEOs

Bernard Goyder 24 May 2017

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, the commercial and specialty arm of Swiss Re, has made two management changes following the resignation of Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) CEO Tony Buckle.

Fred Kleiterp will replace Buckle as CEO for Emea at the commercial insurer. Kleiterp has been CEO for Asia Pacific at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions since 2013 and will move from Singapore to Zurich to take up the new position.

Southeast Asia head Jonathan Rake will replace Kleiterp in Singapore...

