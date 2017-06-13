Recent news:

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions names Australasia head

Catrin Shi 13 June 2017

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has appointed Melanie Slack as CEO for Australia and New Zealand.

She is currently head of life and health products for Swiss Re Asia and will relocate from Hong Kong to Sydney for her new position.

Slack has been with Swiss Re since 2002 and during that time has held a range of senior management positions in Asia, Europe and the US.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions established its Australian and New Zealand operations in 2010, and...

