Recent news:

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints global claims head

Matthew Neill 15 February 2017

Swiss Re has promoted Jim George to the role of global head of claims at its Corporate Solutions unit.

George succeeds Nicola Parton, who becomes head of primary lead strategy and client engagement. He also joins Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' management and business management committees.

George, a trained lawyer, previously served as head of North America claims at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. Since joining the company in 1995 he has held various claims management and leadership roles.

Swiss Re Corporate

