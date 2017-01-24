Recent news:

Suncorp suffers fresh loss creep on 2010/11 NZ quakes

Fiona Robertson 23 January 2017

Suncorp has ceded NZ$94mn ($67.5mn) of additional losses from the New Zealand earthquakes of 2010-2011 to its reinsurers and is also set to pass on claims from last year's Kaikoura quake.

The increase in losses from the 2010-2011 temblors came after the claims it received surpassed the cap covered by the New Zealand Earthquake Commission.

Most of these claims will be absorbed by the company's reinsurers, but Suncorp will take a net NZ$18mn of additional losses.

The carrier also disclosed...

