Recent news:

Suncorp strikes Tower takeover deal

Charlie Thomas 27 June 2017

Suncorp subsidiary Vero has won the battle to take over New Zealand insurer Tower, seeing off competition from Canadian conglomerate Fairfax Financial.

Tower said today it had entered into a scheme implementation agreement for Vero to acquire 100 percent of Tower's shares after the bidder increased its offer to NZ$1.40 a share.

This represented a 77.2 percent premium to Tower's undisturbed closing share price on 8 February. The deal values Tower at roughly NZ$236.1mn ($172mn).

Fairfax announced it had entered...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership