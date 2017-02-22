Recent news:

Suncorp challenges Fairfax for Tower

Laura Board 22 February 2017

Suncorp subsidiary Vero has made a competing bid of NZ$1.30 a share for 100 percent of New Zealand insurer Tower, less than two weeks after Tower accepted a NZ$1.17 per share, or NZ$197mn ($141mn), offer from Fairfax Financial.

Tower said earlier today that Suncorp had initially sought to buy up to 19.99 percent of the New Zealand carrier, with a view to escalate that to 100 percent of the shares. The bid would value Tower at NZ$219.3mn, based on the...

