Recent news:

Stronger dollar lifts EU reinsurers US hurricane exposure

Charlie Thomas 28 June 2017

Euro-denominated reinsurers have increased their exposure to US hurricane risks ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season because of a stronger dollar and rising US premium levels, according to data from Deutsche Bank.

Swiss Re has begun the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season with the highest exposure among the European reinsurers at $5.1bn in absolute numbers, followed by Munich Re on EUR4.4bn ($5.0bn), the bank said.

The research note, published on 19 June, said those figures were based on 2016 risk reports,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership