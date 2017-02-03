Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 February 2017

Strike Club renews 95% of membership

Bernard Goyder 3 February 2017

The Shipowners' Mutual Strike Insurance Association Europe, known as the Strike Club, has reported that 95 percent of its members have renewed for the coming year.

The mutual offers delay insurance coverage to ship operators to protect against strikes, port closures and breakdowns.

The company said the claims environment had been relatively benign over the last two years.

Strike Club has around 150 members and 3,300 ships on risk, according to the mutual's managing director Will Robinson.

Robinson said in...

