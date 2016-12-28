Recent news:

Storms in Germany lead to $2.08bn in 2016 damage: GDV

Ted Bunker 28 December 2016

Heavy weather in Germany led to EUR2bn ($2.08bn) in insured property losses this year, according to the German Insurance Association, saying the figure excludes auto claims.

Almost half of the damage, EUR800mn, was attributed to two spring storms, Elvira and Friederike, the association said today in a statement.

Still, the total for 2016 was about 20 percent lower than the EUR2.4bn average for catastrophe damage in recent years, according to the group, also known as GDV. It cited flooding as...

