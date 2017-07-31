Recent news:

Storm Emily weakens as it strikes Florida

Dan Ascher 31 July 2017

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Tropical Storm Emily to a depression that it expects will generate rainfall of between 1 and 2 inches (51mm).

As much as 8 inches of rainfall could occur in isolated areas.

Earlier, the forecasting center had predicted twice as much rain from Emily as maximum sustained winds of up to 45mph (75km/h) were measured as the storm approached the Sunshine State's central west coast.

But in an advisory issued on Monday evening, the...

