Recent news:

Storm Emily to strike Florida overnight

Fiona Robertson 31 July 2017

Central parts of the Florida peninsula are expected to face heavy rain overnight as Tropical Storm Emily makes its way across the state.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that Emily was expected to produce rainfall of 2 to 4 inches along the west coast of central Florida.

The storm system strengthened quickly today and was upgraded to a named tropical storm in the early morning US time as its maximum sustained winds reached nearly 45mph (75km/h).

The NHC said...

