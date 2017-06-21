Recent news:

Storm Cindy heads towards southern US coast

Fiona Robertson 21 June 2017

The third storm of the 2017 hurricane season, Cindy, is expected to cross the US coastline later today, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that rainfall could produce flash flooding in the affected areas.

The NHC has issued a tropical storm warning covering the coastline from San Luis Pass in Texas, across Louisiana up to the Alabama-Florida border, which indicates that tropical storm conditions are expected in the zone within the next 12 to 24 hours.

