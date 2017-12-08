Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

8 December 2017

Search archive

Stonybrook hires JLT Capitals Deane

Ted Bunker 8 December 2017

Stonybrook Capital has added mergers and acquisitions specialist Thomas Deane to its ranks, bringing him on from JLT Capital Markets.

At JLT, Deane was a senior vice president in the North American advisory segment, said Stonybrook, an insurance-focused investment bank in New York.

He joined JLT in 2010 and spent the first four years in London focusing on Lloyd's M&A.

Earlier, Deane worked for Benfield Advisory, now part of Aon Benfield Securities, working on Lloyd's start-ups and capital raising, Stonybrook...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π