Stonybrook hires JLT Capitals Deane

Ted Bunker 8 December 2017

Stonybrook Capital has added mergers and acquisitions specialist Thomas Deane to its ranks, bringing him on from JLT Capital Markets.

At JLT, Deane was a senior vice president in the North American advisory segment, said Stonybrook, an insurance-focused investment bank in New York.



He joined JLT in 2010 and spent the first four years in London focusing on Lloyd's M&A.

Earlier, Deane worked for Benfield Advisory, now part of Aon Benfield Securities, working on Lloyd's start-ups and capital raising, Stonybrook...

