Stonybrook Capital names inaugural board of directors

10 July 2017

Insurance industry investment bank Stonybrook Capital has set up a board, tapping industry veteran Ian Winchester and Holborn COO John DiGregoria as independent directors along with three insiders for the new governing panel.

The three insiders include Stonybrook founder Joe Scheerer and colleagues Ravi Arps and Dwight Evans, the Arch Capital co-founder who at separate times led its reinsurance group and White Mountains Re as CEO.

Evans is New York-based Stonybrook's senior managing director, while Arps and Scheerer are both...

