19 July 2017

Stevenson to retire from Lloyds

Catrin Shi and Charlie Thomas 19 July 2017

Bob Stevenson, the longstanding head of relationship management at Lloyd's, is planning to retire by the end of this year, The Insurance Insider understands.

Stevenson, who has been at the Corporation for more than 25 years, was also a member of the New Entrants Assessment Group, the committee that monitors and controls the entry process at Lloyd's.

Lloyd's declined to comment.

Stevenson's retirement is the eighth senior departure from the Corporation in just over 12 months.

Most recently, Lloyd's interim...

