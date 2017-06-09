Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 June 2017

Search archive

Steadfast takes stake in unisonBrokers

Charlie Thomas 9 June 2017

Australian insurance group Steadfast has expanded its global distribution capabilities after acquiring a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers.

The brokerage network, which has bases in Hamburg and Chicago, has more than 200 brokers across 130 countries, and $17bn of gross written premium.

UnisonBrokers will be renamed unisonsteadfast as part of the transaction, with Steadfast managing director and CEO Robert Kelly and chief operating officer Samantha Hollman joining the unisonsteadfast supervisory board.

Former managing director of Munich Re Australia Heinrich Eder will...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π