Recent news:

Steadfast takes stake in unisonBrokers

Charlie Thomas 9 June 2017

Australian insurance group Steadfast has expanded its global distribution capabilities after acquiring a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers.

The brokerage network, which has bases in Hamburg and Chicago, has more than 200 brokers across 130 countries, and $17bn of gross written premium.

UnisonBrokers will be renamed unisonsteadfast as part of the transaction, with Steadfast managing director and CEO Robert Kelly and chief operating officer Samantha Hollman joining the unisonsteadfast supervisory board.

Former managing director of Munich Re Australia Heinrich Eder will...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership