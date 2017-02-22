Recent news:

Steadfast H1 earnings increase as SME rates rise

Laura Board 22 February 2017

Steadfast has reported a 13 percent increase in first-half net profit to A$30mn ($23mn) for the first half of the year as revenues ticked up 8 percent to A$243.3mn.

Underlying Ebitda also rose, by 11 percent to A$66.7mn, while earnings per share increased by 12 percent to 4.01 cents per share.

The Australian insurance broker and underwriting agency said gross written premiums placed by its Steadfast Network Brokers unit rose by almost 13 percent to A$2.5bn, due to both organic...

