Recent news:

Steadfast agrees to $72mn buy of Australias Whitbread

Ted Bunker 4 December 2017

Steadfast Group has agreed to buy Australian small- to mid-size business broker Whitbread Insurance Group in a deal valued at A$95mn ($72.2mn).

The transaction includes Whitbread's Axis Underwriting Services agency, which specialises in niche property and liability segments, Steadfast said today in a regulatory filing. The deal is expected to be completed on 8 December.

Steadfast expects the deal to boost 2018 earnings by about 3 percent, assuming the transaction is funded entirely with equity. It indicated that Whitbread has...

