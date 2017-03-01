Recent news:

State support needed for uninsurable cyber risks: Swiss Re

Catrin Shi 1 March 2017

Government back-stop financing may ultimately be necessary to cover losses from "uninsurable" extreme catastrophic cyber loss events, Swiss Re has claimed.

In a Sigma study on cyber risk published today, Swiss Re said the systemic nature of such risks and the potential scale of losses from an attack, such as a disruption to critical infrastructure or networks, could be too big for the private (re)insurance sector to absorb.

"In such circumstances there may be an important role for governments to...

