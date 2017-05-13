Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 May 2017

State National shares surge on first-quarter gains

Ted Bunker 11 May 2017

State National shares jumped 7.2 percent in New York trading today after the company posted strong first-quarter gains in earnings and revenue late yesterday.

The Nasdaq-listed carrier which acts as a front for giant insurance-linked securities (ILS) fund Nephila reported an 18 percent increase in revenue to $59mn while earnings rose 19 percent to $11.5mn, or $0.27 a share. The report came after trading had ended on Wednesday.

Shares of the Bedford, Texas-based company surged as much as 13 percent...

