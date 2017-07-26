Recent news:

State National retains its AM Best A rating

Ted Bunker 26 July 2017

Markel's $919mn deal to acquire State National has not changed the target company's financial strength rating of A from AM Best, which has been reaffirmed by the ratings agency with a stable outlook.

The long-term issuer credit rating for the company also remains unchanged at bbb, AM Best has said. The outlook on the issuer credit ratings is still positive as well.

The deal, announced earlier today by the companies, is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter...

