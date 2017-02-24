Recent news:

State National jumps 4.8% on fronting growth outlook

Ted Bunker 24 February 2017

State National (SNC) shares climbed in New York trading today after the fronting and programme specialist's earnings topped Wall Street's expectations and management raised its earnings outlook.

State National jumped as much as 8 percent early today before cooling enthusiasm trimmed the gain to about 4.8 percent as the shares closed at $13.99. Most other insurer and related stocks fell.

The company, which fronts for ILS manager Nephila Capital, posted fourth-quarter net income of $14.1mn, or 33 cents a share,...

