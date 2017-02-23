Recent news:

State National grows top and bottom line and raises 2017 outlook

David Bull 23 February 2017

Fronting and programme specialist State National reported moderate top and bottom line growth for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016.

The company, which acts as a front for Nephila, said total revenues for Q4 climbed 9 percent to $60.1mn, including a 12 percent rise in ceding fees to $20.9mn.

Premiums earned were up 7 percent to $35.4mn, the Texas-based firm added.

Net income was 1 percent higher at $14.1mn, with Ebitda up 4 percent to $23.7mn and earnings per share...

