State National appoints Evercore for sales process

David Bull 19 May 2017

Specialist fronting and programme carrier State National has appointed Evercore to run a formal sales process, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the fast-growing Texas-based business officially appointed the boutique corporate finance firm in recent weeks, with a deal book thought to be circulating on the insurer.

State National has carved out a dominant position in the fronting space, including through the exclusive arrangement it has with Nephila Capita. The deal allows the Bermudian fund manager to use State National's AM Best A rated paper to write insurance business in the US.

The firm's shares have been trading up this year after its Q4 results comfortably beat Wall Street forecasts and it reported solid first quarter earnings.

The carrier has also raised its 2017 guidance and announced two new programme relationships that bring it an additional $200mn in annual premium volume.

In March, The Insurance Insider revealed that Texas-based habitational specialist Strata Underwriting Management had signed an agreement with State National and a panel of reinsurers to offer individual policies and limits on its core programme.

State National shares closed at $15.38 in New York yesterday, about 2.1x book value, with a price to earnings ratio of 12.65.

The carrier has posted strong top line expansion over the last four years at a compound annual growth rate of 22 percent, with gross written premium (GWP) reaching $1.46bn in 2016.

The bulk of its book comes from its programme services segment, where GWP rose by 16 percent to $1.30bn in 2016, while ceding fees climbed by 8 percent to $73.3mn.

The fee-based programme services business also contributed over 70 percent of State National's pre-tax profits in 2016, as the company delivered a return on equity of 17.5 percent.

The appointment of Evercore marks the second time State National has used the firm to run a sales process in less than four years.

In August 2013 this publication revealed that the carrier was being lined up for a sale in a formal auction process run by Evercore.

But a full sale of the Terry Ledbetter-headed business did not materialise at that point and instead State National went ahead in 2014 with a private placement of shares followed by an IPO and listing on the Nasdaq in November of that year.

As well as fronting for a range of programme managers and its Nephila arrangement, State National has also acted as a front for Meadowbrook since 2013, when the insurer was downgraded by AM Best.

The deal with Meadowbrook - now owned by Fosun - was extended last year.

Speaking on State National's fourth quarter earnings call in February this year, the company's president Matthew Freeman said its growth potential and deal pipeline remained strong.

"We continue to see funds from the alternative capital and reinsurance market along with growing interest in exploring fronting solutions.

"Lower reinsurance rates are now driving industry capital to seek opportunity in the form of US primary insurance risk both (for) catastrophe-exposed property and casualty lines of business," Freeman said according to a transcript by Seeking Alpha.

"The volume of conversations we're having with partners or potential partners that are interested in fronting solutions, I would say is increasing," he added. "We are seeing growth across the board."

State National and Evercore had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.