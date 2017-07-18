Recent news:

State Farm Lloyds wins AM Best upgrade

Matthew Neill 18 July 2017

AM Best has lifted the financial strength rating of Texas commercial and homeowners' carrier State Farm Lloyds from B++ to A-.

It also lifted the long-term issuer credit rating to a- from bbb+.

The ratings agency said the decision reflected the subsidiary's "strengthened risk-adjusted capitalisation (and) favourable earnings in most of the past five years" as well as the benefits of being part of the larger State Farm Group.

Bloomington, Illinois-based State Farm is the US' largest P&C insurer.

Its...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership