18 July 2017

State Farm Lloyds wins AM Best upgrade

Matthew Neill 18 July 2017

AM Best has lifted the financial strength rating of Texas commercial and homeowners' carrier State Farm Lloyds from B++ to A-.

It also lifted the long-term issuer credit rating to a- from bbb+.

The ratings agency said the decision reflected the subsidiary's "strengthened risk-adjusted capitalisation (and) favourable earnings in most of the past five years" as well as the benefits of being part of the larger State Farm Group.

Bloomington, Illinois-based State Farm is the US' largest P&C insurer.

