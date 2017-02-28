Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 February 2017

Search archive

State Farm hit by $7bn in auto losses for 2016

Dan Ascher 28 February 2017

US mutual giant State Farm was pushed to a $5.5bn underwriting loss in 2016 after claims and expenses from its auto book outstripped premiums by $7bn.

The group's auto business, which represents almost two thirds of State Farm's $61.7bn property and casualty book, found itself on the hook for $35.8bn of claims and loss expenses for the year.

Earned premium in the division climbed 6.9 percent last year to $38.8bn from 2015. The auto underwriting loss for 2016 surged 59...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π