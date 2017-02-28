Recent news:

State Farm hit by $7bn in auto losses for 2016

Dan Ascher 28 February 2017

US mutual giant State Farm was pushed to a $5.5bn underwriting loss in 2016 after claims and expenses from its auto book outstripped premiums by $7bn.

The group's auto business, which represents almost two thirds of State Farm's $61.7bn property and casualty book, found itself on the hook for $35.8bn of claims and loss expenses for the year.

Earned premium in the division climbed 6.9 percent last year to $38.8bn from 2015. The auto underwriting loss for 2016 surged 59...

