Recent news:

State Auto specialty insurance head departs

Bernard Goyder 24 May 2017

Jessica Clark, the director of commercial and specialty insurance at Nasdaq-listed State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC), has left the company, the carrier announced yesterday.

According to a statement from the carrier, Clark left to become CEO of Iowa-based GuideOne Insurance.

Clark joined Ohio-based State Auto in 2009 as part of its acquisition of Rockhill Insurance Company, where she was CFO and head of specialty.

State Auto has not revealed Clark's replacement as commercial and specialty head.

