State Auto beats Street view on fourth quarter profit

State Auto surpassed the fourth quarter profit estimates of Wall Street analysts by posting operating earnings of $0.46 a share even as drag from its auto lines held back its overall performance.
The consensus among analysts predicted $0.33 per share, according to Arash Soleimani of Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW) and Larry Greenberg of Janney Montgomery Scott.
State Auto reported operating profit of $19.2mn for the fourth quarter, up from $300,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015.
While its combined...
