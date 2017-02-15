Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 February 2017

Search archive

State Auto beats Street view on fourth quarter profit

Ted Bunker 14 February 2017

State Auto surpassed the fourth quarter profit estimates of Wall Street analysts by posting operating earnings of $0.46 a share even as drag from its auto lines held back its overall performance.

The consensus among analysts predicted $0.33 per share, according to Arash Soleimani of Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW) and Larry Greenberg of Janney Montgomery Scott.

State Auto reported operating profit of $19.2mn for the fourth quarter, up from $300,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

While its combined...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π