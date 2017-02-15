Recent news:

State Auto beats Street view on fourth quarter profit

Ted Bunker 14 February 2017

State Auto surpassed the fourth quarter profit estimates of Wall Street analysts by posting operating earnings of $0.46 a share even as drag from its auto lines held back its overall performance.

The consensus among analysts predicted $0.33 per share, according to Arash Soleimani of Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW) and Larry Greenberg of Janney Montgomery Scott.

State Auto reported operating profit of $19.2mn for the fourth quarter, up from $300,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

While its combined...

