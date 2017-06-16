Recent news:

Startup partners target blockchain brokerage systems

Ted Bunker 16 June 2017

Risk Cooperative, a risk and insurance advisory startup, and the Bitfury Group, a developer of blockchain technology, have agreed to jointly "pioneer" applications using the software to distribute insurance.

The partnership estimates the value of the "insurance intermediation market" at about $60bn annually, the two companies said today in announcing their plans. They said one of their goals is to help industry players "overcome organisational and cultural apprehension to blockchain by serving as an implementing partner and adviser".

Blockchain technology...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership