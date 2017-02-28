Recent news:

StarStone profits surge to $42.8mn

Matthew Neill 28 February 2017

Enstar-owned StarStone almost doubled its profits in 2016 as it reported net earnings of $42.8mn, against $23.2mn in the prior year.

The global specialty insurer's combined ratio remained flat at 98.6 percent, while the loss ratio jumped 2.3 percentage points year-on-year to 59.7 percent.

The steady combined ratio was a result of improvement in the operating expense ratio, the company said, noting that its net loss ratio had remained below 60 percent.

StarStone said it had received strong profit contributions...

