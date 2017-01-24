Recent news:

StarStone launches Dubai joint venture

Matthew Neill 23 January 2017

Enstar specialty insurance subsidiary StarStone has signed a joint venture partnership with Dubai-based managing general agency (MGA) Malakite Underwriting Partners.

StarStone Lloyd's Syndicate 1301 will be the lead capacity provider for Malakite as it targets specialty business in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

The venture will initially write energy, marine and property terrorism risks backed by both StarStone and other participating Lloyd's syndicates.

The partnership remains subject to regulatory approval.

Malakite will be led by Giles Hussey,...

