Recent news:

StarStone hires global crisis chief from Sompo Canopius

Bernard Goyder 13 February 2017

StarStone has hired Simon Low, group head of political risk and crisis management at Sompo Canopius, to oversee its political violence and political risk books, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Low is set to join StarStone as global head of crisis management.

When he arrives at Enstar's global specialty insurer later in the year, he is likely to take on responsibility for a range of lines including terrorism, political violence, political risk, and kidnap and ransom.

StarStone's terrorism and political...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership