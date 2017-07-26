Recent news:

Starr to establish P&C branch in Netherlands

Catrin Shi and Bernard Goyder 26 July 2017

Starr Companies is setting up a new operation in the Netherlands as part of an expansion of its property and casualty business.



Starr has recruited Peter Schott, AIG's head of property and special risks for the Benelux region, to the new role of regional manager for Benelux.

Schott will take up the position on 1 August, according to a LinkedIn post. Schott has worked at AIG for nearly a decade and was at Zurich from 2004 to 2008. At earlier...

