Recent news:

Starr taps Blakely as CEO to replace retiring Dangelo

Ted Bunker 19 December 2017

Starr picked Steve Blakely from its ranks to replace retiring Charles Dangelo, naming Blakely as president and CEO of its global insurance operation.

Blakely's appointment to the unit's top job was announced today by New York-based Starr, led by chairman Maurice Greenberg.

"We are pleased to introduce Steve as our new company president," Greenberg said in announcing the move. He credited Blakely with establishing Starr's European and UK presence and for making Starr a leading aviation and aerospace insurance provider...

