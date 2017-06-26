Recent news:

Starr makes Bessinger domestic insurance CUO

Dan Ascher 26 June 2017

Starr Companies has promoted Richard Bessinger to become chief underwriting officer of three of its domestic insurance entities, the Maurice "Hank" Greenberg-led firm said today.

In the new role, Bessinger will be responsible for underwriting at Starr Indemnity & Liability Company, Starr Specialty Insurance Company and Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Starr said Bessinger had led its underwriting product management and development since 2009...

