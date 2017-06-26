Starr makes Bessinger domestic insurance CUO

Starr Companies has promoted Richard Bessinger to become chief underwriting officer of three of its domestic insurance entities, the Maurice "Hank" Greenberg-led firm said today.
In the new role, Bessinger will be responsible for underwriting at Starr Indemnity & Liability Company, Starr Specialty Insurance Company and Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company.
Starr said Bessinger had led its underwriting product management and development since 2009...
