Recent news:

Starr buys into CoverWallet InsurTech startup

Ted Bunker 18 July 2017

Maurice "Hank" Greenberg's CV Starr Companies has become the first insurer to invest directly in CoverWallet, an InsurTech startup targeting the small-business market.

Starr's investment follows two capital infusions from Two Sigma, a New York quant fund that has partnered with Hamilton Insurance. Two Sigma Ventures invested in both the initial seed round of about $2mn in March 2016 and again in a $7.8mn Series A round later last year, according to CoverWallet.

Two Sigma, Hamilton and American International Group,...

