Recent news:

SRL to review Novae ratings after book shake-up

Charlie Thomas 5 June 2017

Syndicate Research Limited (SRL) has placed its B+^ (above average) syndicate continuity opinion of Novae's Syndicate 2007 under review for possible downgrade.

The research firm said it had made the change following significant alterations to Novae's book of business and in light of concerns "over the potential for Syndicate 2007's main capital provider's significant underwriting leverage to affect the ongoing business".

SRL said the review would look to determine whether Syndicate 2007's continuity opinion was better placed at the bottom...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership