Recent news:

SRA re-elects Haushofer as chairman

Catrin Shi 14 June 2017

The Singapore Reinsurers' Association (SRA) has re-elected Validus Re Asia CEO Marc Haushofer as chairman for the 2017/18 term of office.

Haushofer was first nominated to the position on 1 January, succeeding Partner Re Asia head Alain Flandrin.

The SRA also announced the appointment of Kenrick Law as deputy chairman. Law is regional CEO and head of P&C client management for the Asia Pacific branch at Allianz SE Reinsurance...

