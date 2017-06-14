Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 June 2017

Search archive

SRA re-elects Haushofer as chairman

Catrin Shi 14 June 2017

The Singapore Reinsurers' Association (SRA) has re-elected Validus Re Asia CEO Marc Haushofer as chairman for the 2017/18 term of office.

Haushofer was first nominated to the position on 1 January, succeeding Partner Re Asia head Alain Flandrin.

The SRA also announced the appointment of Kenrick Law as deputy chairman. Law is regional CEO and head of P&C client management for the Asia Pacific branch at Allianz SE Reinsurance...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π