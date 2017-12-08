Recent news:

Spreading wildfires rake Southern California

Ted Bunker 8 December 2017

Wildfires spread across the greater Los Angeles area Thursday, with flames racing northwest to threaten the coastal city of Santa Barbara and new blazes erupting in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties to add to potential catastrophe losses.

One, known as the Thomas fire near Ventura northwest of Los Angeles, had covered over 150 square miles three days after it started Monday evening as strong, dry desert Santa Ana winds blew flames and embers across highways and hillsides.

At...

