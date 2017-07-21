Recent news:

Spinnaker tackles California wildfires with Sahara MGA

Dan Ascher 21 July 2017

Relative newcomer Spinnaker has set its sights on California wildfire risks after sealing an agreement to provide capacity to Jamie Sahara's MGA Rivington Partners, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Through Rivington, which is acting as a program administrator, A rated Spinnaker will cover properties including condos and houses in the state that have a total insured value of up to $3mn.

The cover will be written on an admitted basis for the carrier, which is licensed in 46 states across the US.

Wildfire-exposed property risk falls right in the sweet spot for Spinnaker, which was established by former Arch executive Dave Ingrey in 2015 to target cat-exposed US homeowners' property program business.

In a statement sent to this publication, Ingrey said Rivington "is an ideal partner to write wildfire on our behalf".

"California has a capacity problem for risks with wildfire exposures, creating an underserved market."

Spinnaker is thought to have top tier reinsurance protection in place from the likes of RenaissanceRe and WR Berkley.

But it is also retaining a portion of the risk, with its reinsurance placed on an excess-of-loss and quota share basis.

It is not known what aggregate total insured value Spinnaker and its reinsurers have committed to, but it is understood to be significant.

Sahara and his team, which includes former Dual, QBE and American Safety executive Jason Sears, are understood to be hinging growth plans on hiring further experienced underwriters.

In a statement Sahara said: "This class is great for [Rivington].

"It requires specialist knowledge and special handling requirements," he went on. "Our model is to find excellent underwriters and give them all the tools to produce top tier programs."

The group's homeowners' team is led by Andrea Ferrari, who is based in Concord, California.

A recent study by Verisk Analytics found that California had the largest number residences at risk of wildfire in the country, at over 2 million. Wildfires burned over 560,000 acres in the state last year.

As of yesterday, there were seven wildfires burning in the Golden State, and only one was listed as contained by the National Interagency Fire Center, which said that over 183,000 acres have already gone up in smoke across California this year.