SPG buys MarketScouts workers comp unit

Ted Bunker 7 June 2017

Underwriting facilities holding company Specialty Program Group has added MarketScout's workers' compensation MGA to its stable, under the leadership of Jay Chase who is moving with his unit to SPG.

Chase's group specializes in writing workers' comp for hard-to-place situations involving high hazard risks in industries such as transportation, construction and manufacturing, Summit, New Jersey-based SPG said. It has renamed the unit Specialty Comp Insurance Solutions

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MarketScout plans to continue to support its...

