Recent news:

Sompo unit hires Axiss Mulhall and Berringer in US

Ted Bunker 22 May 2017

Specialty (re)insurer Sompo International has picked up a pair of executives from Axis, bringing on Patrick Mulhall and James Berringer to launch a property insurance product for mid-size US businesses.

Both have been named senior vice presidents, with Mulhall placed in charge of the new project. Both executives report to Mark Maritzen, executive vice president of Sompo International's US commercial property segment, the company said today.

Mulhall, who this publication reported in November as possibly on his way out at...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership