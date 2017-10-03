Recent news:

Sompo integrates international units under Charman

Ted 3 October 2017

Sompo plans to conduct all property and casualty (re)insurance operations outside Japan through one unified platform run from Bermuda under CEO John Charman.



The transition began in earnest last week (27 September) with the transfer of all former Endurance companies to Sompo International Holdings (SIH) and the introduction of a new so-called global clearance system (GCS), the company said yesterday.



Sompo International is the new name for Endurance, which Sompo Holdings acquired in a $6.3bn takeover completed in March.



The...

