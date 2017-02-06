Recent news:

Sompo Canopius to enter trade credit with AIG hires

Bernard Goyder and Adam McNestrie 6 February 2017

Specialty (re)insurer Sompo Canopius has hired a pair of trade credit insurance underwriters from AIG, The Insurance Insider understands.

Will Clark and Scott Morrison have moved to Sompo Canopius as part of an expansion into trade credit insurance at the Japanese-owned carrier.

Clark was previously head of UK trade credit at AIG. He joined the company in 2011 from Santander, where he worked as a commercial banker.

Also moving over from AIG is Morrison, who will act as Clark's deputy...

