Recent news:

Sompo Canopius Re confirms Gray as P&I chief

Laura Board 13 February 2017

Sompo Canopius Re has confirmed the appointment of former Swiss Re executive Christopher Gray as head of protection and indemnity (P&I) reinsurance, effective immediately.

The Insurance Insider revealed the appointment in August.

Gray was previously the London-based head of marine, energy and P&I treaty at Swiss Re, having joined the company in 2011.

At Sompo Canopius Re, he will report to Andy Gladwin, who is global head of marine treaty.

In his new role Gray will develop "a portfolio that...

