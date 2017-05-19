Recent news:

Sompo Canopius profit falls by a fifth in 2016

Charlie Thomas 19 May 2017

Lloyd's carrier Sompo Canopius saw its net income fall 21.3 percent to 5.9bn yen ($53mn) in the year to 31 March, according to filings from parent company Sompo Holdings.

The disclosure also revealed that net premiums written during the period were 133bn yen, up 4.8 percent year-on-year, with the forecast for fiscal 2017 5.0 percent.

The decline is reflective of the downturn in profits seen at Sompo Canopius's Syndicate 4444, which saw its profits plummet by 85 percent to £8.2mn...

