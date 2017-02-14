Recent news:

Sompo Canopius net income flat as premiums fall

Catrin Shi 14 February 2017

Nine-month net income from Sompo Canopius was flat year-on-year at 4.2bn yen ($36.9mn), according to filings from parent company Sompo Japan Nipponkoa.

Net written premiums (NWP) at the Lloyd's business fell by 11 percent to 95.1bn yen for the same period.

Sompo said both the underwriting and investment profits at Sompo Canopius were in line with its plan.

For the full-year 2016, which ends on 30 March 2017, Sompo forecasted NWP of 118.3bn yen and net income of 5.4bn yen...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership