Recent news:

Sompo Canopius names international property chief

Matthew Neill 25 January 2017

Sompo Canopius has hired Steve O'Riordan to the new position of head of international property, the company announced today.

The appointment is effective immediately and O'Riordan will report to group head of direct and facultative (D&F) property Derek Hansen.

He will write a UK and international D&F property portfolio in addition to Sompo Canopius's existing US D&F business.

O'Riordan joins the company from CNA Europe, where he served as property underwriting manager from 2004.

Prior to that he was a...

