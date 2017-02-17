Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 February 2017

Search archive

Sompo Canopius exploring management buyout

Adam McNestrie 16 February 2017

The Sompo Canopius management team, led by Michael Watson, is actively engaged in discussions around a buyout of the $1bn+ premium Lloyd's business, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

It is understood that parent company Sompo is potentially open to agreeing such a transaction following its $6.3bn acquisition of Endurance, although the Japanese insurer's willingness proceed with a deal is far from assured at this stage.

Work on the management buyout (MBO) is in its relatively early stages, with Watson and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π