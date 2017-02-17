Recent news:

Sompo Canopius exploring management buyout

Adam McNestrie 16 February 2017

The Sompo Canopius management team, led by Michael Watson, is actively engaged in discussions around a buyout of the $1bn+ premium Lloyd's business, The Insurance Insider can reveal.



It is understood that parent company Sompo is potentially open to agreeing such a transaction following its $6.3bn acquisition of Endurance, although the Japanese insurer's willingness proceed with a deal is far from assured at this stage.



Work on the management buyout (MBO) is in its relatively early stages, with Watson and...

