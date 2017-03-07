Recent news:

Sompo Canopius adds heavy industry capacity

Matthew Neill 7 March 2017

Sompo Canopius has agreed a deal with Travelers Syndicate 5000 to add capacity to its mining coverage.

The deal will take the carrier's total mining capacity to $30mn as of 1 March.

Sompo Canopius' head of heavy industry, Spencer Pearce, will write the cover through a consortium at Lloyd's.

Pearce noted that Sompo Canopius had recently bolstered its mining offer with the appointment of Andy Fynn as senior mining engineer.

Pearce joined the company from AIG in September to launch...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership